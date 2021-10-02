On what consoles and platforms will Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel be playable?

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is Konami’s answer to digital card simulators and will be used to bring the full Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG and OCG experience to players globally in an entirely new format.

Not only is this going to be the first time Konami is working on a Yu-Gi-Oh! product in this style with a competitive focus in mind, but it will also be included as part of Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship series.

Master Duel is essentially working to be like Magic: The Gathering Arena, Legends of Runeterra, and Hearthstone for Yu-Gi-Oh! players. It will be an accessible version of the card game that has the potential to bring in new players while transforming how everyone can play or view the game online.

We still don’t have a concrete release date for Master Duel yet, but we do know that it will launch this winter thanks to an update given by Konami at The Tokyo Game Show 2021. There, some content creators were able to experience the game on PC and PlayStation 5, two of the consoles that the game is being released on.

Master Duel will be a free-to-play title featuring over 10,000 cards from across Yu-Gi-Oh!’s history, and will eventually be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and “many other platforms.” Additional details about release dates, cross-platform play, cross-progression, and more will be shared later this year.