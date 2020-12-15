Nuketown Russia is coming to Call of Duty: Mobile in season 13

A lot of other features will also be coming to the game with the new season.

Activision combines elements from across the Call of Duty franchise to add them to CoD: Mobile. The latest of these is the Nuketown Russia map from Black Ops 4.

Nuketown Russia will release into the game in season 13. The new season is expected to begin on Dec. 20 at 6pm CT.

👍🏻Stay tuned for more Nuketown Russia activities later today! pic.twitter.com/caEpGm7a3l — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) December 14, 2020

Nuketown Russia is similar to the classic Nuketown from the first Black Ops game that is already present in CODM. It is covered with snow. The design of the structures and buses is also completely different. Players who are good in the classic Nuketown will have no problem transitioning to this new map in season 13.

In a map snapshot, Activision gave players some tips on configurations to use in the small map. Here are Activision’s suggestions on the best loadout for the map.

Primary Weapon: Cordite

Attachments: MIP Laser 5mW, Merc Foregrip, Red Dot Sight 1, YKM Light Stock, and the Stippled Grip Tape.

Secondary Weapon: FHJ-18.

Perks: Flak Jacket, Amped, and Dead Silence.

Equipment: Smoke Grenade and Molotov Cocktail.

Other than Nuketown Russia, the new season is bringing a ton of other stuff to Call of Duty: Mobile. This includes a new operator skill, scorestreak, tactical equipment, weapons, perk, modes, vehicle, and more.