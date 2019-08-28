No, Overwatch’s D.Va likely isn’t coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Super Smash Bros. community is up in arms right now over a supposed “leak” that seems to allude to an Overwatch character joining the Ultimate roster as a DLC fighter.

The “leak,” posted on message board website 4chan, claims that a new Smash character will be revealed on Sept. 12. It’s rumored to be a female fighter that was “not a demanded character” and will “disappoint and confuse a lot of people.”

The leak also says that the female character has a “mecha,” which has caused some people to question if D.Va is the next character to join Ultimate following the Amazon leak of an Overwatch Nintendo Switch case.

We, however, just can’t believe this because it seems so far out of left field. Supposed leaks like this are common on 4chan and message boards, but for some reason, this one has been getting a lot of attention.

4chan is a notorious place for a lot of “leakers” to come together to spread false information. The timing of this post might raise some eyebrows, but the person who wrote the leak in question only made the mecha comment after the Overwatch carry case was revealed. This makes it seem like the person is trying to troll fans.

All leaks should be taken with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made. If a Sept. 12 Nintendo Direct is announced, then that’s when it’ll be time to put on the tin foil hats.

The Smash community has been burned before by supposed leaks that seemed too good to be true. Before Ultimate was even released, an infamous piece of artwork showed the Chorus Kids and more as potential fighters. But it was unconfirmed weeks later.

Minecraft’s Steve was another famous name dropped into the hat as a potential character, but he was once again unconfirmed once Banjo Kazooie was officially revealed at E3 2019.

So take a deep breath, relax, and don’t believe everything you read on the internet. D.Va likely isn’t coming to Smash Ultimate anytime soon.