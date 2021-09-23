Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online in new Expansion Pack tier

During the most recent Nintendo Direct, Nintendo confirmed that a new variant of the Nintendo Switch Online service will be offered starting in late October, and it will include not only Nintendo 64 games, but also a collection of titles from the Sega Genesis library, too.

A limited number of games will be available at launch, including Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Mario Kart 64 for the N64 offerings, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Shining Force from the Genesis.

Image via Nintendo Image via Nintendo

The enhanced Switch Online subscription is being called the “Expansion Pack,” and it will be offered to new and existing NSO users. It will cost more, but existing subscribers can also upgrade their normal subscription to the Expansion Pack.

Along with the existing lineup of games, Nintendo has confirmed that many other classic titles, such as the original Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and even Banjo Kazooie will be added to the service after it launches.

New, wireless versions of the N64 and Genesis controllers were also revealed, with each going to cost $49.99 when they hit the market.

Image via Nintendo

Nintendo did not confirm the new price of the NSO Expansion Pack subscription, but there will be more details shared in the coming weeks ahead of its late October launch.