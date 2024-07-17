Nintendo’s mysterious Emio teaser marks revival of 30-year-old franchise

Nintendo created a big internet mystery last week. With one small video, the company just solved it for everyone, and brought an old franchise back from the dead in the process.

Recommended Videos

Last week, the gaming giant released a creepy and cryptic teaser for what looked to be a new horror game. With only the #WhoIsEmio as its description, gamers were left wondering why the company known for making family-friendly games would suddenly make a horror title with such an unsettling teaser trailer. Was it a new IP that Nintendo was creating? Would this be for the rumored Nintendo Switch 2? Would it be a M-rated game? Now, Nintendo has put all of that speculation to rest by confirming that the Emio tease is actually for the next installment in the Famicom Detective Club series.

#WhoIsEmio? Unmask the truth in a dark, twisted thriller for #NintendoSwitch. Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club launches 8/29. pic.twitter.com/Br1BAuk5fV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 17, 2024

Along with the confirmation of the official title, Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, Nintendo also published a video featuring series producer Yoshio Sakamoto, known for producing several games in the Metroid series. In the video, Sakamoto talked about the history of Famicom Detective Club, which released two games in the late 1980s for the Famicom Disk System and how this will be the first new entry in over 30 years. He also went into detail on the Smiling Man urban legend created for the game, where crying girls are offered a smiling paper bag before they are killed, which is the central mystery the main characters will have to solve.

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club will be released on Aug. 29 this year. For those looking to get a taste of the franchise before the new entry comes out, remakes of the original games are currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy