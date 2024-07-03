How to get rid of spider webs in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

From the moment you enter the Gloomy Manor in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for the Nintendo Switch, you’ll notice spider webs everywhere. You can suck the smaller webs using your Poltergust 5000, but larger ones need to be burned away. So, how do you burn those spider webs?

Recommended Videos

Until you reach Dark Moon Quest mission A-5 Sticky Situation, you can just ignore large spider webs. Some are blocking passages and doors, but you can’t get rid of them yet. During Sticky Situation, you need to get rid of the spider webs to progress, but the game doesn’t tell you how. Fortunately, though, I am about to tell you how.

How to burn spider webs in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

For this one, you need to light the stove then spin the fan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get rid of large spider webs in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, you have to burn them. But burning them is never simple. Unfortunately, your Poltergust 5000 does not have a flamethrower attachment. However, during Sticky Situation (right after Visual Tricks), there is a ball of web somewhere near each large spider web. The ball will either be rolling around loose, or else dangling from the ceiling on a stretchy line of spider web. These web balls are the key to burning spider webs in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.

The exact steps required to get rid of a spider web are a little different with each web, but the principle is always the same. Using your Poltergust 5000, you need to grab hold of the ball of web, move it to a source of flame, and then move it to the web that’s blocking your path. The available flame sources are usually candles, but there are also stoves and fireplaces to look out for.

So, for example, to get rid of the spider web blocking the Master Hall, suck the web ball hanging from the ceiling, then move it over to any of the candelabras on the walls. If you accidentally blow out any candelabras, they will automatically relight after a few seconds. When the web ball catches light, it automatically detaches from your Poltergust 5000 and rises to the webs on the ceiling like a fuse. This gets rid of the webs on the ceiling, but not the one blocking the hall. However, a loose ball of web drops from the ceiling, and now you can use that.

The Master Hall spider web is a two-part puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pick up that loose ball using your Poltergust 5000, then move it over to one of the candelabras. Once your ball is lit, walk up the hallway and touch the large web with the flaming ball. This will completely get rid of it.

Kill it, kill it with fire! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes you need to use specific environmental features to burn the webs, but, as I say, the principle is always the same: Find a web ball, light it, then touch the web with it. Follow these steps, and you’ll complete A-4 Sticky Situation in no time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy