Ninja replicates Summit’s infamous 1G moment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta

Mixer star Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has perfectly replicated fellow streamer Jaryd “Summit” Lazar’s 1G moment in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta.

During a livestream yesterday, Ninja was playing the Modern Warfare beta alongside his partner Timothy “timthetatman” John Betar. The duo was playing in the new two-vs-two Gunfight mode on PC.

They were in the last round of the match when Ninja got first blood on his opponent, leaving the final enemy in a one-vs-two situation. Timthetatman was traded shortly after, putting Ninja in a one-vs-one to win the match.

But the ex-Halo pro failed to secure the victory. He attempted to throw his Molotov toward the enemy but ducked at the worst time, causing Ninja to eliminate himself with the incendiary grenade.

Ninja yelled “Summit” in reference to the 1G meme. This occurred during a professional CS:GO match between Splyce and CLG in 2016. Summit1G was on Splyce and was left in a one-vs-one scenario that he eventually won. All he had to do was defuse the bomb and win the match.

But, for Summit, it wasn’t that easy. His Molotov, which he previous threw to seek out the enemy position, killed him, allowing CLG to win the round.

Many streamers on PC will be playing the Modern Warfare beta in its second “weekend.” This is the first Call of Duty game to feature crossplay, which allows players from different platforms to party up and play together.

The second Modern Warfare beta period ends on Sept. 23.