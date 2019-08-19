You can play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s 2-vs-2 Gunfight mode this weekend

Infinity Ward has revealed that fans will be able to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s two-vs-two Gunfight mode as early as this upcoming weekend—but there’s a catch. The open alpha will be exclusive to PlayStation 4 users as part of Activision’s deal with the console.

The open alpha for Gunfight was announced during Geoff Keighley’s Gamescom Opening Night event today, which also revealed many other game announcements. PlayStation 4 users can join in on the open alpha on Friday, Aug. 23 and it’ll end on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Gunfight was the first mode unveiled in regards to Modern Warfare’s gameplay, and in keeping up with the pattern, it seems like the mode will be the first thing that fans get to play. Since this will be an open alpha, anyone with a PlayStation 4 can download it this weekend and play it with a friend.

Gunfight is very different from anything else Call of Duty has offered before, forcing players to rely on tactics and wits instead of running and gunning. The worldwide gameplay reveal showcased the time-to-kill and overall tactical approach to two-vs-two gameplay.

There’s no doubt that Call of Duty fans on platforms other than PlayStation 4 will be angry that they have to wait a little bit longer to play the game. Activision is in a partnership with Sony that will also allow PlayStation 4 players to get early content, including the upcoming open beta.