Niantic updates All-in-One 151 Masterwork Research PokéStops task requirement

The new change makes it easier to complete for players in areas with fewer PokéStops.

During the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event last month, one of the key bits of content was a set of Masterwork Research, special research that is much harder than normal tasks and gives out incredible rewards, like an encounter with a Shiny Mew.

This Masterwork Research was titled All-in-One 151, and focused on catching various species of Pokémon, interacting with friends, and more.

Because it takes so long to complete, Niantic didn’t put a time limit on when players could complete the research, letting it carry over beyond any of the Kanto-themed events. And now, the developers have gone back in and edited one of the more difficult tasks to complete, which focused on spinning 151 unique PokéStops.

Trainers, we have updated a task in the Special Research story All-in-One #151, from spinning 151 unique PokéStops to spinning any PokéStops 151 times. This should not affect any Trainer's current progress on this Special Research. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) March 19, 2021

Instead of requiring players to spin 151 unique PokéStops, the completion requirement has been changed to simply spinning 151 PokéStops. This will make it easier for players who don’t live in heavily populated areas or travel frequently to finish the research task.

The PokéStops portion of the research appears after page two of the Special Research, which many players still haven’t finished almost a month after it first went live.