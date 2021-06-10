Niantic reveals July, August Pokémon Go Community Day dates

Niantic is getting ahead of the Community Day craze, announcing the dates for both July and August’s special events so Pokémon Go players can free up their schedules.

This isn’t a new trend, since the developer likes giving fans who play its games ample time to prepare for big events if they want to make the most of them.

For the next two months, the Community Day events will run on July 3 and Aug. 15. Specific details for both events, including which Pokémon will be the focus of the events are going to be shared in the coming weeks.

The July Community Day is also running early in the month so it doesn’t overlap with Pokémon Go Fest 2021, which will run on July 17 and 18. It is unlikely that the two events will have much, if any, connection.

The previous two Community Day events revolved around Dragon-type or Dragon-type adjacent Pokémon, Swablu and Gible. Both have final evolutionary stages that can Mega Evolve, though only Mega Altaria was added to the game as part of the monthly event.

As always, players can expect whatever Pokémon is selected to have an event-exclusive move for its final evolution, Research tasks to complete surrounding the Pokémon, and multiple bonuses, such as triple capture XP, to be included.