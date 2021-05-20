Niantic adds Team Go Rocket Global Challenge bonus to Pokémon Go Special Weekend

The Luminous Legends Y event is carrying over into the special weekend.

A Pokémon Go Special Weekend is going to run from May 29 at 12am to May 30 at 11:59pm local time, with Niantic partnering with various companies around the world to make it happen.

These partners include Verizon in the U.S., 7-Eleven Mexico, and Yoshinoya in Japan. In-game tickets can be acquired from participating partners, either physically or digitally.

However, the Luminous Legends Y event that is ongoing has a Team Go Rocket Global Challenge that is changing things slightly. The goal of this challenge is for players around the world to defeat 25 million Go Rocket Grunts before end-of-day on May 23.

If players successfully finish the challenge, they will unlock the following bonuses from May 25 to 31:

Triple capture XP

Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon spawns

Galarian Zigzagoon appearing in one-star raids

Niantic is now sweetening the deal for players who plan to participate in the Special Weekend by offering a bonus for them too.

🚀 Team GO Rocket Grunt challenge update! 🚀



Trainers, you have now completed 75% of the Team GO Rocket Grunt challenge! Do you have any battle tips for fellow Trainers looking to help complete this challenge? Drop your tips below! pic.twitter.com/jsjlie6OR5 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 19, 2021

If the Team Go Rocket Global Challenge is completed, Special Weekend participants will have their capture bonus increased from the base double XP to a four times multiplier. And since Niantic confirmed that the challenge was more than 75 percent done yesterday, it should easily be finished in time to get all of those bonuses.