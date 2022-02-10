New State Mobile loses Twitter verification badge after changing username

After announcing a name change last month, PUBG New State has finally become New State Mobile on Twitter.

The official Twitter account for Krafton’s mobile battle royale title, New State Mobile, has lost its Twitter verification badge.

The game was released last November as PUBG: New State and takes a futuristic outlook on the mobile battle royale genre. While it felt quite similar to the original PUBG, it had a lot of new features and graphical differences.

Krafton changed the game’s name from PUBG: New State to New State Mobile last month, dropping the PUBG moniker in a surprising move. A Krafton spokesperson had told Dot Esports on Jan. 25 that a name change was indeed taking place, adding it was being done as New State has always been a “mobile-focused experience” and that Krafton wants to lean into that.

While the official name on all social media handles and the New State website were quickly changed, the username remained the same and contained the word PUBG. Earlier today, Krafton changed it to ‘_NEWSTATEMOBILE’ on Twitter, which casued the account to lose the verification badge. According to the microblogging platform’s terms and conditions, changing the username will result in a profile losing their verification status. These accounts will have to reapply for it.

Most of New State Mobile’s regional Twitter accounts have also changed their username. The popular mobile game should be able to get the badge back quickly, though.

While the Twitter handle’s username has been changed, the Instagram account of New State Mobile is still PUBG: New State. Krafton will likely be changing it soon.