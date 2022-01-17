New Melody Collection event now available in Pokémon UNITE

The Pokémon UNITE Holiday Festivities event is officially over, but TiMi Studio has already pushed another set of special rewards live to the game.

This new piece of content is called the Melody Collection, and it has added a new exchangeable currency, based on the musical theme of the Agent of Disaster battle pass, to the game until Feb. 2.

By completing the new Daily Collection Missions section in the Events tab, players can collect Musical Note and Melody tokens that can be exchanged for a handful of different rewards, similar to that of the Pumpkin exchange from the Halloween Festival event.

Players can exchange Musical Note and Melody tokens for Aeos Coins and Aeos Tickets right away, with some of the single exchanges offering 800 Aeos Coins and 80 Item Enhancers. There are also several different options that can be exchanged multiple times, giving players the chance to stack up some resources for items or upgrades in the future.

The Melody Collection will be available until Feb. 2 at 6pm CT, meaning it will wrap up two days after the Agent of Disaster battle pass. As long as you log into the game consistently and claim the Special Gift and Daily Collection Mission rewards, you should be able to get some use out of this mini-event.