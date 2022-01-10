All free and premium Battle Pass rewards for Pokémon UNITE: Agent of Disaster

Pokémon UNITE’s fourth Battle Pass is well underway, adding in new items, rewards, and Holowear themed around concerts, music, and putting on a show.

Agent of Disaster will run until Jan. 30 at 6pm CT, giving players plenty of time to complete the daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges in order to level the battle pass up and earn rewards.

For this season, players can obtain Pikachu – Concert Style and Absol – Dark Suit Style Holowear, along with items like the Dark Suit avatar set and a new profile expression. Just like with UNITE’s previous passes, the free-to-play MOBA offers options for players who want to spend money or just play casually. The Premium Battle Pass option is the only way to unlock the exclusive Holowear and half of the other available rewards.

And if you can reach Rank 60 in the battle pass, the Prize Box is available and will give rewards to players who surpass the maximum level by letting them roll for Aeos Tickets, Holowear Tickets, or Fashion Tickets. Just remember, you only have until Jan. 30 to earn all of the Agent of Disaster rewards.

