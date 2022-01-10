All free and premium Battle Pass rewards for Pokémon UNITE: Agent of Disaster

Pokémon UNITE’s fourth Battle Pass is well underway, adding in new items, rewards, and Holowear themed around concerts, music, and putting on a show.
Agent of Disaster will run until Jan. 30 at 6pm CT, giving players plenty of time to complete the daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges in order to level the battle pass up and earn rewards.
For this season, players can obtain Pikachu – Concert Style and Absol – Dark Suit Style Holowear, along with items like the Dark Suit avatar set and a new profile expression. Just like with UNITE’s previous passes, the free-to-play MOBA offers options for players who want to spend money or just play casually. The Premium Battle Pass option is the only way to unlock the exclusive Holowear and half of the other available rewards.
And if you can reach Rank 60 in the battle pass, the Prize Box is available and will give rewards to players who surpass the maximum level by letting them roll for Aeos Tickets, Holowear Tickets, or Fashion Tickets. Just remember, you only have until Jan. 30 to earn all of the Agent of Disaster rewards.
Sun, Sun, Sunshine rewards
- Rank 1: Pikachu – Concert Style
- Premium only
- Rank 2: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 3:Expression
- Premium only
- Rank 4: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 5: 30 Item Enhancers
- Premium only
- Rank 6: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 7: Rock Festival Set: Shoes
- Premium only
- Rank 8: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 9: 30 Item Enhancers
- Premium only
- Rank 10: Rock Set: Innerwear
- Premium only
- Rank 11: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 12: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 13: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 14: Rock Set: Shoes
- Premium only
- Rank 15: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 16: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 17: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 18: 100 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 19: 100 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 20: Rock Festival Set: Tops and Bottoms
- Premium only
- Rank 21: 100 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 22: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 23: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 24: Rock Set: Bottoms
- Premium only
- Rank 25: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 26: 30 Item Enhancer
- Premium only
- Rank 27: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 28: Rock Festival Set: Socks
- Premium only
- Rank 29: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 30: Sticker (Dark Suit Style)
- Premium only
- Rank 31: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 32: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 33: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 34: Frame
- Premium only
- Rank 35: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 36: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 37: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 38: Frame (Dark Suit Style)
- Premium only
- Rank 39: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 40: Dark Suit Set: Headwear
- Premium only
- Rank 41: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 42: 30 Item Enhancers
- Premium only
- Rank 43: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 44: Background (Dark Suit Style)
- Premium only
- Rank 45: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 46: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 47: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 48: Frame
- Premium only
- Rank 49: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 50: Dark Suit Set: Innerwear
- Premium only
- Rank 51: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 52: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 53: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 54: Dark Suit Set: Bottoms
- Premium only
- Rank 55: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 56: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 57: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 58: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 59: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 60: Absol – Dark Suit Style
- Premium only