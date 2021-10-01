New Alolan Ninetales Holowear is here—and it’s the most expensive in Pokémon UNITE to date

Pokémon UNITE continues to add new content, and players now have the opportunity to purchase Holowear for Alolan Ninetales.

Now available via the Zirco Trading store, Sacred Style: Alolan Ninetales can be found and will also come with some unique player items.

When heaping elegance and charm aren't already enough, Alolan Ninetales is stepping it up a notch with its upcoming Holowear! Defeat your opponents while being really, really, really, ridiculously good looking starting 10/1! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/HWKqSUGXji — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 26, 2021

Good looks come at a cost, however, with a hefty price tag attached that will see players spend 2,499 Aeos Gems to acquire the skin. This is by far the most expensive skin in the game to date, with the second only clocking in at 1,200.

Sacred Style Alolan Ninetales boasts a traditional purple jacket along with other altered design elements. The outfit items included are similar, allowing players to sport a similar style with Alolan Ninetales.

This Holowear was first revealed thanks to a data mining breach ahead of UNITE’s 1.2 updates. It’s likely we’ll see more of these leaked looks join the game in near future.