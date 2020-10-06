Na’Vi PUBG Mobile confirms invite to $1.7 million PEC 2020

The PEC will be the only international LAN PUBG Mobile event in 2020.

Na’Vi, which recently announced it is signing a PUBG Mobile roster, revealed today the team has been invited to the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020.

The PEC is played on Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace), the Chinese remake of PUBG Mobile. It will be held at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Centre from Nov. 13 to 15. It will be the only international LAN esports event for PUBG Mobile this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifteen teams from the around will be invited to this $1.7 million tournament.

Related: Na’Vi is entering PUBG Mobile

So far, Na’Vi has only announced one player in its PUBG Mobile roster, Dmytro “OldBoy” Bui. The remaining players will be announced “later.”

Before the PEC 2020, Na’Vi will compete in the newly-formed Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) league. It has a prize pool of $100,000 and will be held from Oct. 9 to 25. The top three teams from here will qualify for the $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) in late November.

The teams in EMEA league were decided by several regional PUBG Mobile Club Opens (PMCO). A recent announcement of the groups distribution in the league, however, saw Na’Vi replacing Dream Eaters from the CIS region. This could mean that Na’Vi is acquiring the team as the remaining players in its PUBG Mobile roster.