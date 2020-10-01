Na’Vi is entering PUBG Mobile

Only one player has been announced so far.

Natus Vincere has joined the PUBG Mobile scene. The organization announced that it’s signing a PUBG Mobile roster today.

Only one player has been unveiled from the roster, though. Dmytro “Oldboy” Bui, one of the most decorated players from the CIS region, will now play under the Na’Vi banner.

Oldboy was previously a part of Team Unique. With them, the Ukrainian player earned back-to-back first-place finishes in the spring and fall splits of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Europe 2019. He also won the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The time has come to conquer the new battleground. We are launching the PUBG Mobile roster!



The time has come to conquer the new battleground. We are launching the PUBG Mobile roster! — Natus Vincere (@natusvincere) October 1, 2020

Na’Vi said it will introduce the remaining players on the roster “soon.” The org has also launched a PUBG Mobile YouTube channel. The remaining players will likely be from one of the five teams that qualified for the newly launched Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) League from the CIS region.

The EMEA League will take place from Oct. 9 to 25 with 32 teams competing for a share of the $100,000 prize pool. The tournament has been split into two stages: the league and the finals. The top 16 teams from the league will qualify for the finals. From there, the three best teams will advance to the $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC), which will begin in late November.