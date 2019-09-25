Mogul launches a free MTG Arena tournament for the ANZ region

Wizards of the Coast is partnering with Mogul Esports to offer a free MTG Arena tournament for players in the ANZ region.

A free Magic: The Gathering tournament run by Mogul in partnership with WotC will give Australian and New Zealand MTG Arena players an opportunity to gain global recognition and a piece of a roughly $33,000 prize pool.

Mogul on Twitter We are thrilled to announce the launch of the @MTG_Arena Mogul Championship. Registrations are now open to all Australian and New Zealand residents. Secure your place on the ladder and battle it out for over $50,000 in cash and prizes. Sign up here: https://t.co/kRqp0IVRPH

Magic players in the ANZ region can register for the Mogul MTGA tournament beginning Oct. 7. Matches, however, aren’t in a round robin or elimination format. Players will Direct Challenge each other and compete via a ladder tournament.

Those who rank in the top 32 of the ladder tournament come Nov. 22 will be eligible for the playoff rounds, followed by a last chance qualifier event. The MTGA Mogul grand finals will begin on Dec. 7.

It’s unclear if the ladder or playoff matches will be held in the best-of-one or best-of-three Standard format via MTG Arena. The Mythic Ranked format in MTGA for the Mythic Championship Qualifiers is in a ladder tournament format, giving players the option to compete in either best-of-one or best-of-three series.

The free registration for the MTG Arena Mogul tournament ends on Oct. 6 at 4am CT.