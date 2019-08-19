Top 16 MTG Arena players earn an invite to Mythic Championship V

After two days of grueling MTG Arena play, 16 Magic: The Gathering players have earned seats to the world’s stage at Mythic Championship V, including Stanislav “StanCifka” Cifka.
With 1,000 of the top-ranked players on MTGA heading into the Mythic Championship Qualifiers this weekend, only 128 made it to day two. After seven rounds of modified Swiss matches, a mere 16 remained, earning themselves an invite to MCV and a chance to cash in on a prize pool of $750,000.
- Kavartech: Mono-Green
- Vearato: Orzhov Vampires
- Swifth: Scapeshift
- John1111: Orzhov Vampires
- Honey: Four-Colored Legends
- Kbzx: Orzhov Vampires
- EasyMac: Orzhov Vampires
- StanCifka: Four-Colored Legends
- Coraiola: Orzhov Vampires
- PDG: Scapeshift
- Enoo: Feather
- InquisitoR: Feather
- MTGIncomitatus: Scapeshift
- DarkMonaldson: Feather
- Sebationpozzo: Scapeshift
- Edmvyrus: Feather
Casually making it into the top 16 is StanCifka, a TCG esports genius Magic fans will remember from the 2010s. Hearthstone players may recognize him as the man who earned the Czech national team a first-place championship finish at the Hearthstone Global Games in 2017.
Much like the run Matias Leveratto made at MCIII, expect StanCifka to shake up the field come Oct. 18 at MCV. Playing Four-Colored Legends, StanCifka referred to the deck as “one of the craziest decks I’ve ever built.”
There were other variations of Four-Colored Legends that also made it to the top 16, along with the hottest archetype currently running in Standard, including Orzhov Vampires, Boros Feather, Scapeshift, and one Mono-Green from Kavartech.
The MTGA Mythic Championship V takes place on Oct. 18 through Oct. 20