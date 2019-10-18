Mobile streamer’s invite to PUBG Mobile event allegedly canceled for streaming Call of Duty: Mobile

This article is powered by FirstBlood.io – Free to play PUBG & Dota 2 tournaments with cash prizes.

Mobile streamer Animesh “Thug” Agarwal’s guest invite for the PUBG Mobile India Tour (PMIT) 2019 national finals has allegedly been canceled for streaming Call of Duty: Mobile.

Thug is the owner of 8bit and one of the teams of the organization, 8BitRampage, will be playing in the national finals as the first seed from Group B. 8bitRampage is one of the most popular teams at the event and will most likely win the People’s Choice Award at the PMIT national finals.

The PMIT 2019 is the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament in India so far. The tournament will feature about $210,000 in prize money.

ThugLife on Twitter Lol @PUBGMOBILE_IN cancelled my Invite to PMIT as a guest viewer, coz I stream @PlayCODMobile . Hey @PlayCODMobile , you guys looking for content creators in India ?

Thug has nearly 170,000 subscribers on YouTube and has been streaming Call of Duty: Mobile for a few hours after streaming PUBG Mobile for the past few days. The streamer said on his Instagram account he was already on a train to the PMIT venue when he received the news his invite had been canceled.

Call of Duty: Mobile is the newest shooter for mobile devices. Released on Oct. 1, the game became an instant hit and recently crossed 100 million downloads.