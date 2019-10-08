Call of Duty: Mobile breaks records crossing 100 million downloads worldwide

Call of Duty: Mobile continues to shatter records as the game crossed a huge milestone earlier today.

After hitting 35 million downloads just two days after its release, the game has managed to cross 100 million downloads worldwide on Android and iOS. That’s only a week since the game opened its doors to players globally.

The game has dominated over some of the biggest titles in the world such as PUBG, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, which managed 26.3 million, 22.5 million and 25 million respectively in their first week of release.

“This is by far the largest mobile game launch in history in terms of the player base that’s been built in the first week,” said Randy Nelson, Head of Mobile Insights at Sensor Tower.

It’s not entirely a surprise to see the game reach this level of popularity. The franchise is already one of the biggest in the world, and fans have long anticipated its arrival on mobile. As a household name, the game is also likely bringing many console and PC gamers to seriously play on mobile for the first time. Notable celebrities from the gaming world including Faze Censor, Faze Rain, and H3CZ have spoken publicly about the game, no doubt helping drive its popularity among hardcore fans.

The game, developed by Activision in a partnership with Tencent Games’ Timi Studios combines elements from across the Call of Duty franchise. Players can enjoy familiar maps, modes, guns, and characters. A 100-player battle royale mode, similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout is also present in the game. CoD: Mobile will also be getting a zombie mode soon.