Call of Duty: Mobile surpasses 35 million downloads

The mobile iteration of the classic first-person shooter Call of Duty has set its standards extremely high in a short amount of time.

Since its release on Oct. 1, Call of Duty: Mobile for iOS and Android has reached over 35 million downloads and it’s No. 1 on the official app stores in over 100 countries, according to Activision president Rob Kostich. In addition, CoD: Mobile reached 35 million downloads quicker than any other app before it, according to Activision.

The mobile shooter has classic CoD features like multiplayer with iconic maps from previous Modern Warfare and Black Ops console releases. Players can drop into a battle royale mode with land and sea vehicles, too. This mode was introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Although the player base is expected to level out eventually, Activision and Tencent Games will be trying to reel players back in with the impending release of a Zombies mode for CoD: Mobile. This will be a linear, mission-based progression mode with players fighting hordes of the undead, attempting to survive and eliminate the bosses at the end.

As the mobile market expands, Activision will be looking to rival Epic Games and PUBG Corp. with the successful release of its shooter. But Activision has a long way to go since PUBG Mobile and Fortnite reached over 200 million users last December, according to The Verge.