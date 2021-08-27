Lugia, Lake Guardians return in 5-star raids in Pokémon Go for September

Mega Slowbro and Mega Houndoom will also be available in Mega Raids throughout the month.

September is almost here, and it’s bringing a few familiar faces to raids for Pokémon Go fans.

Throughout the month, Pokémon Go players will be able to add Lugia and Sinnoh’s Lake Trio to their teams. Mega Slowbro and Mega Houndoom will also be available in Mega Raids.

The Season of Mischief begins in just a few days! 🤪 There’ll also be plenty more to look forward to coming in the month of September. https://t.co/AMxSnH7YJo pic.twitter.com/CP2z5mixOh — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 27, 2021

Lugia will be available in five-star raids for players to team up and battle against once again from Sept. 1 at 10am to Sept. 14 at 10am in players’ local times. Those who successfully take down the generation-two Pokémon will have the chance to capture and add a Lugia with the Flying-type charge move Aeroblast to their team.

The Lake Guardians from Sinnoh—Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf—are also returning to the mobile game and will be available for players to encounter based on their region. Uxie will appear in the Asia-Pacific region, while Mesprit will arrive in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India. Azelf will become available for players in the Americas and Greenland. Each of the three legendaries will pop up in five-star raids beginning on Sept. 14 at 10am to Oct. 1 at 10am local time.

Those who are looking to catch a large number of these four legendary species this month will have the chance to do so each week. Every Wednesday, a Raid Hour event will take place starting at 6pm local time. During these hour-long events, one legendary Pokémon will be featured more heavily than others, giving players the chance to catch more of the species than usual. The Raid Hour event schedule is as follows, according to the official Pokémon Go site:

Sept. 1: Lugia with the attack Aeroblast

Sept. 8: Lugia with the attack Aeroblast

Sept. 15: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland)

Sept. 22: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland)

Sept. 29: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland)

Mega Slowbro and Mega Houndoom will also be featured in Mega Raids throughout the month of September. The Water and Psychic-type Mega Evolution will appear in Mega Raids from Sept. 1 at 10am to Sept. 14 at 10am local time, while Mega Houndoom will make its appearance from Sept. 14 at 10am to Oct. 1 at 10am local time.

With the start of September, Niantic is launching Pokémon Go’s Season of Mischief, featuring a season-long Special Research story, appearances by Hoopa, a spawn rotation of Psychic, Dark, and Ghost-type species, and more.