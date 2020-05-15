League of Legends: Wild Rift’s limited alpha test scheduled for next month

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s limited alpha test is set to take place next month in Brazil and the Philippines, Riot Games announced today.

Since the game was unveiled last year, fans have been waiting to play the legendary MOBA on mobile devices. While the game may not come out until the end of 2020, it seems like Riot is inching closer to a release of the closed alpha test. Riot also said that more information about the test and “a bunch more” will be revealed at the end of May.

The developer also talked about a bug that recently occurred in the Google Play Store. Some people were able to see the install button on the game’s page in the Android store. Riot clarified that this was the developer’s fault because it accidentally toggled a setting that allowed players to opt-in for a nonexistent early beta test. Players who experienced this issue may have to preregister again.

In addition, Riot revealed the minimum requirements for the game to run on Android and iOS. Riot ensured players that it’s still committed to running the game on as many devices as possible. The minimum requirements for the game have been slightly increased from what they were revealed to be last year, however.

Android: 1.5 GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, and Adreno 306 GPU. The game will also support 32-bit Android processors at launch, Riot said.

iOS: iPhone 6 and later devices.

Riot Games said that it will provide more information as it continues to develop Wild Rift.