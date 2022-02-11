Krafton unveils BGMI Valentine’s Day Face-Off with top creators and players

It’s the month of love, and Krafton is marking the occasion with a unique event on Feb. 14. The Valentine’s Day Face-Off features 32 of the top Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) content creators and professional players who will compete for a share of an Rs. 275,000 (roughly $3,650) prize pool.

While no details about its format have been revealed yet, based on the announcement video, it seems like the face-off will happen on the recently released new Santorini map in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Based on the Greek Island by the same name, this arena map features an eight-vs-eight team deathmatch mode for the first time in the battle royale title.

The 32 creators have been divided into 16 duos, with each duo containing a man and a woman. They are as follows:

Natasha and Owais

Mini UK07 and GoldNixon

Payal and Mortal

Sherlock and Snax

Kaashvi and Scout

ZIIA and Psycho

GODL AlphaQueen and Shreeman

Antra and Jonathan

Incognito and Game Strange

Mili and Sangwan

Blackcat and Maxtern

Savage Girl and Antaryami

Curlbury and Creative Pawan

Krutika and Mamba

McQueen and Emperor

iamBLACKHORSE and Classified YT

The Valentine’s Day Face-Off will be streamed on the official BGMI YouTube channel. It will begin at 5:30am CT (5pm IST) on Feb. 14.