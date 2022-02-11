Krafton unveils BGMI Valentine’s Day Face-Off with top creators and players

It’s the month of love, and Krafton is marking the occasion with a unique event on Feb. 14. The Valentine’s Day Face-Off features 32 of the top Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) content creators and professional players who will compete for a share of an Rs. 275,000 (roughly $3,650) prize pool.
While no details about its format have been revealed yet, based on the announcement video, it seems like the face-off will happen on the recently released new Santorini map in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Based on the Greek Island by the same name, this arena map features an eight-vs-eight team deathmatch mode for the first time in the battle royale title.
The 32 creators have been divided into 16 duos, with each duo containing a man and a woman. They are as follows:
- Natasha and Owais
- Mini UK07 and GoldNixon
- Payal and Mortal
- Sherlock and Snax
- Kaashvi and Scout
- ZIIA and Psycho
- GODL AlphaQueen and Shreeman
- Antra and Jonathan
- Incognito and Game Strange
- Mili and Sangwan
- Blackcat and Maxtern
- Savage Girl and Antaryami
- Curlbury and Creative Pawan
- Krutika and Mamba
- McQueen and Emperor
- iamBLACKHORSE and Classified YT
The Valentine’s Day Face-Off will be streamed on the official BGMI YouTube channel. It will begin at 5:30am CT (5pm IST) on Feb. 14.