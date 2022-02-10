PUBG Mobile’s new Santorini TDM map doubles your team size

Assembling a full squad of four players was tough, but PUBG Mobile’s new Arena map now allows you to team up with seven other players. The Santorini Arena map has just been released into the game, which features intense eight-vs-eight team deathmatch battles.

Santorini is larger than the other TDM maps in PUBG Mobile, which is how it’s able to accommodate 16 players at a time. The long roads allow some sniping locations, but the most suitable weapon for it will be an assault rifle, which excels in close and long-range alike.

Matches in Santorini last 10 minutes with the first team to reach 80 kills getting the victory. If no team can hit this kill score by the time limit, the team with the more kills will be adjourned as the winners.

The new 8v8 arena map Santorini is available now! 😘 ⚔️



Come to enjoy a romantic battle! 💞 💥 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMXSANTORINI pic.twitter.com/4gv0LlG1hW — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 10, 2022

Santorini is one of the most famous of the Greek Islands and is a popular tourist attraction. Based on the logo in the announcement of the new map, it appears that Tencent is tying up with the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) to promote the Island in PUBG Mobile. The GNTO is the governmental body for the promotion of tourism in the South-eastern European country.

PUBG Mobile is known for huge collaborations but this is the first time it’s partnering with a governmental body for an in-game feature. The game is also getting another major collab later this month as it ties up with the popular Manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. No details about it have been revealed so far.