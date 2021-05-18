Is Shiny Yveltal available during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event?

The second title Legendary from Pokémon X and Y, Yveltal, is finally available in Pokémon Go as part of the Luminous Legends Y event.

From May 18 to 31, Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids while the event rolls on and puts a spotlight on various Dark and Fairy-type Pokémon.

Just like with most Legendary Pokémon, most players will automatically want to try and hunt for a Shiny Yveltal now that it is in the game. But Niantic has not pushed the alternate color for the Destruction Pokémon live yet.

Typically, Shiny Pokémon are only added to the game during specific events months or even years after a Pokémon is initially released in Pokémon Go. This lets Niantic extend the amount of content backed up for release by hyping up the Shinies just like they do when a Pokémon first drops.

For players, this means you can capture Yveltal during the Luminous Legends Y event, but it won’t be appearing as a Shiny just yet. You can expect to see Shiny Yveltal included in a future event, likely along with Shiny Xerneas and maybe Shiny Zygarde too.