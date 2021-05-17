All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Luminous Legends Y event

From the light to the dark and back again, all in the same month.

The Luminous Legends Y is officially rolling out in Pokémon Go, meaning players will now be encountering an increased number of Dark-type Pokémon and other species that were previously featured in the Luminous Legends X event.

From May 18 to 31, Luminous Legends Y will be split into two parts that will focus on drastically different elements, with Yveltal and Sylveon being the headliners for each respective period.

Part one, which will run from May 18 to 24, will focus on Team Go Rocket’s efforts to try and capture Yveltal while the legendary beast is appearing for the first time in five-star raids and Dark-types become more common. Part two will run from May 25 to 31 and feature Sylveon appearing in the game for the first time, finally completing the Eevee evolution line and bringing more Fairy-types to the event.

There will also be various event-exclusive Field and Today’s View Research to complete, along with a new Global Challenge centered around defeating 25 million Team Go Rocket Grunts.

If you plan on making the most out of the Luminous Legends Y event, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and more added during the event.

Spawn increases

General spawns

Alolan Rattata (Shiny available)

Alolan Grimer (Shiny available)

Murkrow (Shiny available)

Houndour (Shiny available)

Poochyena (Shiny available)

Carvanha (Shiny available)

Spritzee

Swirlix

Goomy

Event egg pool

Seven-kilometer eggs

Alolan Rattata (Shiny available)

Alolan Meowth (Shiny available)

Alolan Grimer (Shiny available)

Sneasel (Shiny available)

Galarian Zigzagoon

Stunky

Purrloin

Strange Eggs (12-kilometers)

Pancham

Event-specific raids

One-star Alolan Meowth (Shiny available)

Three-star N/A

Five-star Yveltal



Event bonuses

Shadow Pokémon Move: Frustration

Occasional Team Go Rocket Grunt multi-battles

More after Team Go Rocket Global Challenge concludes

New Shadow Pokémon