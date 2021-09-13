How to watch the Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021: Format, teams, and more

The 2021 League of Legends: Wild Rift Southeast Asia (SEA) Championship is here. Twenty-one teams will compete for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and two spots in the 2021 World Championship.

While 20 of the teams are from the SEA region, one team has qualified from the Oceania region. The event will happen across three stages from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3. Here’s everything you need to know about the Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021.

Schedule

Play-ins: Sept. 14 to 19

Group stage: Sept. 23 to 26

Playoffs: Sept. 30 to Oct. 3

Format

Twelve teams will compete in the play-ins. They will be split into three brackets of four teams each. After a double-elimination bracket, the winner from each bracket will make it to the group stage.

In the group stage, the three teams from the play-ins will be joined by nine other teams who have directly qualified. They will be split into two groups of six teams each. After a single-round robin, the top four teams from each group will make it to the playoffs.

The playoffs will feature a double-elimination bracket to decide the champions.

The detailed format for the SEA Championship can be read here.

Teams

Vietnam

Group stage SBTC Esports

Play-ins Divine Esports Saigon Phantom Team Flash



Thailand

Group stage EVOS Esports TH

Play-ins Buriram United Esports Invate Esports



Taiwan

Group stage ONE Team

Play-ins Flash Wolves Looking For Daddy



Hong Kong

Group stage SVP

Play-ins QWQ



Indonesia

Group stage MBR Esports

Play-ins BOOM Esports



Malaysia

Group stage Geek Fam

Play-ins Berjaya Dragons



Philippines

Group stage Team Secret

Play-ins FENNEL Adversity



Singapore

Group stage Alliance

Play-ins Banana



Oceania

Group stage Azure Esports



Stream

All matches will be livestreamed in League of Legends: Wild Rift and Riot’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. It will be broadcast in English, Tagalog, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Thai, and Cantonese. The complete list of streams can be found here.