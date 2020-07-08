How to watch the Twitch Rivals Spirit Blossom Rift Series crossover

Twitch Rivals has created a crossover for the ages which will feature three games by Riot Games: Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends, and Teamfight Tactics.

The Twitch Rivals Spirit Blossom Rift Series begins July 8 with a mysterious draft in Europe and North American regions. EU drafts will start at 2pm CT, followed by the NA drafts at 3pm CT.

A total of 16 captains have been chosen for the event, split evenly between both the NA and EU regions. NA captains for the event are BeccaTILTS, emiru, k3soju, scarra, swimstrim, Trick2g, xChocoBars, and YourPrincess

EU captains for the tournament are BlackFireIce, GeneraL_HS_, IbaiLlanos, @noway4u_sir, Overpow, Shaunzpro, SolaryTV, and sologesangtv.

Teams for the Spirit Blossom Rift Series crossover have not been revealed at this time. But the event will run over the course of four days in July, with a draft kicking off the crossover tomorrow via the Twitch Rivals channel.

Dates for the Twitch Rivals Sprit Blossom Rift Series tournament are July 8, July 15, July 16, and July 22 to 23. The event will feature gameplay via LoL, LoR, and TFT. Drafts are the first stage of the event and will begin tomorrow, July 8, at 2pm CT for the EU region and 3pm CT for the NA region.

No other details regarding the series have been released at the time of writing.