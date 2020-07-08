Here’s the Twitch Rivals Rift Series Spirit Blossom teams

Twitch Rivals and Riot Games are showcasing a four-day tournament with gameplay in League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra.

A total of 48 players in Europe and North America were entered into the competitor’s pool today, along with a secret list that only the captains had access to. The eight captains chose teams of six from the pool, including themselves. Players within the pool were experienced in either LoL, TFT, or LoR; with some competitors having strengths via multiple games.

NA teams

The NA captains had some interesting first picks. K2soju went with two TFT players for his first picks, grabbing Mismatched Socks and Delicious Milk. Other captains like Swim focused heavily on LoL players knowing he’d likely sit himself out while Scarra picked players that he knew he’d have fun with.

Each team managed to pick up one solid LoR player which should prove interesting for the captains since Runeterra is the first tournament on the schedule. Soju grabbed a majority of the TFT players but don’t count out Scarra, DogDog, Khroen, or Cassanova. And for League, Xchocobars and Emiru have solid teams.

Becca

Itshafu

DragoonLOL

Grandvice8

Hyped

Yozu

Xchocobars

Starsmitten

Kitzuo

WingsofDeath

Heisendong

PanunuLoL

Swim

Arcsecond

xFSN_Saber

Stunt

Osama

Khroen

Scarra

Shiphtur

Yvonnie

Forestwithin

Lilypeachtree

Strifecro

YourPrincess

DogDog

TenacityNA

Lohpally

Imls

Gamergirl

K3soju

Delicious Milk

Mismatched Socks

Kiyoon

Souless

Ayustat5

Trick2g

CassanovaHOTS

Strompest

Jurassiq

Cookiemadman

Pinkwardlol

Emiru

Carru

Goldenglue

BBG

Lolblender

iOki

EU teams

Captains in the EU focused heavily on creating a strong League team first, then prioritizing TFT and LoR. The NA captains followed a similar strategy, but for different reasons. A majority of the EU captains were LoL players who wanted a strong second team member. Starting around the third pick, captains began rounding out their teams with strong LoR and TFT competitors.

Shaunz

Kotei_zousa

Voltariux

Nono_lol

Gobgg

Kamet0

Solary

Caelaneuw

Solaryhs

KatareLoL

Leroibisou

Narkuss_lol

Overpow

AlanqzTFT

DarkHydra

Tabasko

FluffyHS

ArQuel

General_hs

Daymelto

Offzachq

Teamless

FirstPinkBeaver

Sharkz

BlackFireIce

Kubon_

Tabzz

Nervarien

Kezman22

IamDiamond

Noway4u_sir

Superjj102

Kesselkind

Shantao

Agurin

PandarEUW

Sologesang

Fujitorahs

Broeki1

DahVys

Kutcherlol

Send0o

Ibai

ReventXz

Elojoninja

Evangelion0

Javaaa1

Werlyb

The first tournament begins on July 15 featuring gameplay in LoR. A full schedule of the Twitch Rivals Spirit Blossom Rift Series can be found here. Each tournament has its own format with rules that can be found here.