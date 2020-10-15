How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia season 2

Twenty teams are competing for a share of the $65,000 prize pool.

The second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia will kick off on Oct. 15. The top 20 teams from across the South Asian region will compete for a share of the $65,000 prize pool, as well as 16 slots to the PMPL South Asia season two finals.

While it hasn’t been announced yet, the top teams from the finals will likely make it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) in late November. It has a prize pool of $2 million.

The PMPL South Asia was supposed to kick off last month but was delayed following the ban of PUBG Mobile in India on Sept. 2. The Indian ministry of IT and electronics alleged the game was stealing users’ data in an unauthorized manner to server locations outside India. Following this, Tencent decided to disallow all Indian players from participating in the tournament.

Due to this, 17 teams from the Indian region were disqualified from the Pro League. Two teams have been given back their slots, however, after signing a roster of non-Indian players.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL South Asia season two. This information has been collected through PUBG Mobile Esports’ social media handles and Liquipedia.

Format

The 20 teams have been divided into five groups of four groups each.

The teams will play in a round-robin format for three weeks. A total of 60 matches will be played with each team playing 48 matches.

Each week will feature four matchdays with five matches taking place every day.

The top three teams from each group will qualify for the finals.

The highest placed team from the remaining non-qualified teams will also advance to the finals.

Schedule

The regular season will happen for three weeks between Oct. 15 to Nov. 1. Here is the schedule:

Week one: Oct. 15 to 18

Week two: Oct. 22 to 25

Week three: Oct. 29 to Nov. 1

The dates for the PMPL South Asia season two finals haven’t been announced yet.

Teams

PMCO India

FutureStation Esports (signed Bangladeshi roster)

Stalwart Esports (signed Pakistan’s Team Freestyle)

PMCO South Asia

Top 14 teams from the fall split of the PMCO South Asia 2020.

PainxELMT

DRS Gaming

Deadeyes Guys

PN Crew

Inertia Esports

Team T2Ksg

Abrupt Slayers

7Sea Esports

Venom Legends

VTNxJyanMaara

A1 Esports

CZx High Voltage

Assiduous Esports

ElementriX

PMCO Pakistan

Top four teams from the fall split of the PMCO Pakistan 2020.

SCYTES Esports

247 Gaming

Team Bablu

R3d Esports

Groups

Here are the five groups in the PMPL South Asia regular season.

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Bangladesh, PUBG Mobile Pakistan, and PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channels in English, Urdu, and Bengali. The stream will begin at 7am CT.