How to watch the PMSC Arabia 2020

The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (2020) will be played from Dec. 24 to 26. It will feature a prize pool of $100,000.

Unlike last year, when international teams were also invited to the event, all 16 teams will be from Arabia this year. All matches will happen online. Here is everything you need to know about the PMSC Arabia 2020.

Format

The exact format for the PMSC Arabia hasn’t been announced yet.

The 16 teams will be competing across several matches on Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi to decide the champions.

This article will be updated when details about the format are available.

Teams

Nasr Esports

Sarok Team

Iraqi Elite

Frag Machines

Sudor Esports

SNP Team

Fate Esports

Badinan Squad

YaLLa Esports

Arab GSG

The Spark Esports

Team Force

Rico Infinity Team

Headquarters

Osh Tekkwarriors

Gunz Esports

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile MENA YouTube and Facebook channel. The stream will begin at 9am CT.

The talent for the PMSC Arabia 2020 are: