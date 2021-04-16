How to watch the PMPL Indonesia S3 Finals

The country finals for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia season three will take place from April 16 to 18. The top 16 teams from the league stage will be locking horns for a share of the $55,700 prize pool and slots to the SEA Finals.
The PMPL SEA Regional Final will take place from May 21 to 24. Bigetron RA and Evos Reborn have already qualified for the event as the defending champions and highest-ranked team in the league stage respectively from Indonesia. The top two teams of the country finals will also qualify for the SEA Finals.
Related: Bigetron RA win PMPL season 3 Indonesia league stage
Here is everything you need to know about the country finals for the PMPL Indonesia season three.
Format
- Six matches will happen on each day from April 16 to 18 for a total of 18 matches.
- The games will be played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok in a third-person perspective (TPP).
Points Distribution
Here is the points distribution for the PMPL Indonesia country finals.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
- Per kill: One point
Teams
- Bigetron RA
- EVOS Reborn
- Genesis Dogma GIDS
- Boom Esports
- Bonafide
- Aura Esports
- Victim Sovers
- Skylightz Gaming
- Eagle 365 Esports
- 21 Esport
- Voin Victory88
- RRQ RYU
- Onic Esports
- Geek Fam
- Dewa United
- Aerowolf Limax
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile esports YouTube and Facebook channels. The stream will begin at 4:40am CT.