How to watch the PMPL Indonesia S3 Finals

The country finals for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia season three will take place from April 16 to 18. The top 16 teams from the league stage will be locking horns for a share of the $55,700 prize pool and slots to the SEA Finals.

The PMPL SEA Regional Final will take place from May 21 to 24. Bigetron RA and Evos Reborn have already qualified for the event as the defending champions and highest-ranked team in the league stage respectively from Indonesia. The top two teams of the country finals will also qualify for the SEA Finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the country finals for the PMPL Indonesia season three.

Format

Six matches will happen on each day from April 16 to 18 for a total of 18 matches.

The games will be played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok in a third-person perspective (TPP).

Points Distribution

Here is the points distribution for the PMPL Indonesia country finals.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Per kill: One point

Teams

Bigetron RA

EVOS Reborn

Genesis Dogma GIDS

Boom Esports

Bonafide

Aura Esports

Victim Sovers

Skylightz Gaming

Eagle 365 Esports

21 Esport

Voin Victory88

RRQ RYU

Onic Esports

Geek Fam

Dewa United

Aerowolf Limax

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile esports YouTube and Facebook channels. The stream will begin at 4:40am CT.