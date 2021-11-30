How to watch the PMGC 2021 League Stage: Format, teams, stream, and more

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 will kick off with its league stage on Nov. 30. The top 20 teams from the East and West will be competing separately for spots to the grand finals.

From the East, the top nine teams will advance to the PMGC 2021 grand finals. Only the best six teams from the West, on the other hand, will advance to the PMGC 2021 Finals, which will take place from Jan. 21 to 23. An Indian team will be getting the final invited spot in the grand finals.

The PMGC has a total prize pool of $6 million. Of this, $1,470,000 has been allotted for the league stage with $725,000 being awarded in each region.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMGC 2021 League stage.

Schedule

League (East and West): Nov. 30 to Dec. 19

It will take place across three weeks. Each week is divided into the weekdays and the Super Weekend.

Week one: Nov. 30 to Dec. 5 Weekdays: Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 Super Weekend one: Dec. 3 to 5

Week two: Dec. 7 to 12 Weekdays: Dec. 7 and 8 Super Weekend two: Dec. 10 to 12

Week three: Dec. 14 to 19 Weekdays: Dec. 14 and 15 Super Weekend three: Dec. 17 to 19



League Finals (East and West): Dec. 22 to 24

The top 16 teams from each region will advance to the League Finals to decide the squads that will advance to the grand finals. It will also be held separately for the East and West.

Format

The format for the East and West is identical. If you have been following PUBG Mobile esports for the past year, this will be familiar.

The league stage has been split into the weekdays and the Super Weekend.

For the weekdays, the 20 teams have been split into five groups of four teams each. They will compete on Tuesday and Wednesday of each to make it to that week’s Super Weekend.

While the weekdays’ rankings reset every week, the Super Weekend is absolutely crucial as it grants championship points based on which the teams in the league finals will be determined.

After all three Super Weekends, the top 16 teams will compete in the league finals with the best advancing to the PMGC 2021 grand finals.

Teams and Groups

East

Image via Tencent

West

Image via Tencent

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel in several languages as seen below. The Eastern stream will begin at 5am CT while the Western stream will go live at 12pm CT.