How to take a wild snapshot of Raikou, Entei, and Suicune during Pokémon Go Tour: Johto

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto is working to emulate the experience many fans had while playing Pokémon Gold and Silver for the first time, which includes making them chase down the Legendary Dogs—Raikou, Entei, and Suicune.

Yes, all three Legendary Pokémon are spawning in five-star raids, but in order to complete the Raikou, Entei, and Suicune Photo Safari Timed Research, you will need to find each of them in the wild too.

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune will all appear in the wild throughout the event, meaning you can find them randomly at any time on the overworld. They are specifically programmed to be more likely to flee from battle so they are more similar to their counterparts from the Johto region who would flee after one turn or use Roar to end an encounter.

To complete the Photo Safari Timed Research, you need to get a snapshot of each Legendary Pokémon in the wild, which can be done by simply starting an encounter when you see one appear.

After clicking on Raikou, Entei, and Suicune, ignore your instincts telling you to throw a Poké Ball and click the camera icon located near the top of your screen. This will let you grab a snapshot of your wild opponent. This will most likely result in it running away, but you will have checked part of the research off.

And once you take a snapshot of each Legendary Dog, you can encounter them again in the overworld or as a research reward when you are ready to claim it.