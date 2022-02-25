All Raikou, Entei, and Suicune Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Tour: Johto

Will you try to chase all three down?

You can’t travel through Johto without at least encountering one of the Legendary Dogs, which is why Pokémon Go Tour: Johto gives players a chance to catch all three without needing to actually chase them down.

For anyone participating in Go Tour: Johto, Suicune, Entei, and Raikou will be appearing multiple times throughout your journey, including in raids and as part of some event-exclusive research.

By using multiple encounter methods, Niantic is giving players options in how they want to approach the Legendary trio, with the potential to catch multiple of each and even try to hunt for a Shiny variant.

If you do plan on trying to capture Suicune, Entei, and Raikou, you can do so via five-star raids or by completing the Photo Safari Timed Research, which does aim to emulate the chase some players went through trying to capture the trio in Gold and Silver.

So if you want to try and chase down some legends, here are all of the tasks and rewards you can expect to see while completing the Raikou, Entei, and Suicune Photo Safari Timed Research.

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune Photo Safari Timed Research

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune Photo Safari

Take a snapshot of Raikou in the wild Raikou encounter

Take a snapshot of Entei in the wild Entei encounter

Take a snapshot of Suicune in the wild Suicune encounter



Total rewards: 50 Raikou Candy, 50 Entei Candy, and 50 Suicune Candy