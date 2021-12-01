How to level up quickly in Rocket League Sideswipe

Rocket League is one of the most competitive and fun online games. Though it became available on different platforms over the years, mobile wasn’t in the cards until this year. Psyonix’s Rocket League Sideswipe introduces the classic to mobile but in a different form.

Rocket League Sideswipe is set in a 2D environment, and players can only play one-vs-ones and two-vs-twos for the time being. Despite the 2D setup, players will still be able to perform aerial tricks that they’ve grown used to over the years. Similar to the original version, players will also be able to complete challenges to earn rewards and level up in Rocket League Sideswipe.

Players will look for ways to level up the fastest to unlock more rewards, and there are a few tricks that they can try out to maximize their XP gain.

Play matches

Playing matches is one of the base ways of gaining XP in Rocket League Sideswipe. Even if you don’t complete any challenges, you’ll earn a decent amount of XP from every single match you play in Rocket League Sideswipe.

The XP you’ll receive from matches will be based on your performance, meaning you can gain more XP by playing better, a valid excuse for players who were considering getting better at Rocket League Sideswipe. Your efforts can also help you climb up the game’s ranked ladder, where the level of competition will be at its highest.

Complete challenges

Challenges reward players with huge amounts of XP. Completing them will be the way to go if you’re looking to maximize your XP gain in Rocket League Sideswipe.

When you start playing Rocket League Sideswipe, you’ll stumble upon weekly and seasonal challenges. The key to accumulating the most XP will be through completing them before they expire. Once a challenge expires, it’ll be wasted XP, so you should try completing them even if they seem hard at first.