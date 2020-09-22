How to get the Battle Bus Fortnite car in Rocket League | Dot Esports

Epic Games is back at it with another mash up.

Psyonix has been teasing that October could be one of the most anticipated months in Rocket League’s history. The developer announced that the game is finally going to be free-to-play earlier in September and Epic Games linking was introduced prior to the big patch.

It’s hard to separate Fortnite and Epic, and Psyonix announced today that a Fortnite-themed event is going to hit the live servers shortly after the free-to-play update.

The Llama-Rama event is looking to bring the best parts of Fortnite to the Rocket League world starting on Sept. 26. The event will introduce new challenges that could be slightly unusual compared to your standard Rocket League quests and will be rewarding players with awesome Fortnite-themed loot.

All the items tied to the event will be obtainable through the in-game challenges menu. Psyonix has teased a total of five rewards so far, but developers can always decide to add more before the event goes live. Completing each challenge also unlocks an in-game item in Fortnite. Unlocking the Fortnite Battle Bus inside Rocket League looks to be the ultimate goal for most fans. The Battle Bus is unlocked in Rocket League after completing the fifth and final challenge of the event.

Here are all the Llama-Rama challenges and how to complete them.

Llama Flyer Antenna – Image via Psyonix Top Llama Topper – Image via Psyonix Loot Llama Octane Decal – Image via Psyonix Llama Wheels – Image via Psyonix Battle Bus – Image via Psyonix

Challenge one: Llamas, start your engines!

Rocket League Challenge : Play an online match in any playlist

: Play an online match in any playlist Rocket League Reward : Llama Flyer Antenna

: Llama Flyer Antenna Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Spray

Challenge two: Flagged for victory

Rocket League Challenge : Win a single online match in casual while wearing the Llama Antenna

: Win a single online match in casual while wearing the Llama Antenna Rocket League Reward : Top Llama Topper

: Top Llama Topper Fortnite Reward: Holodata Drop Contrail

Challenge three: Top of the world

Rocket League Challenge : Get five goals, saves, or assists while wearing the Llama Topper

: Get five goals, saves, or assists while wearing the Llama Topper Rocket League Reward : Loot Llama Octane Decal

: Loot Llama Octane Decal Fortnite Reward: Rocket Groove Music Track

Challenge four: An Epic Endeavor

Rocket League Challenge : Win five online matches in any playlist with the Llama Decal (Octane)

: Win five online matches in any playlist with the Llama Decal (Octane) Rocket League Reward : Llama Wheels

: Llama Wheels Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Emoticon

Challenge five: Llama Legend (The Battle Bus challenge)

Rocket League Challenge : Get MVP in any online match with the Llama Wheels equipped on your vehicle

: Get MVP in any online match with the Llama Wheels equipped on your vehicle Rocket League Reward : Battle Bus and Battle Balloon Antenna, Battle Bus Wheels, and Battle Bus Engine Audio

: Battle Bus and Battle Balloon Antenna, Battle Bus Wheels, and Battle Bus Engine Audio Fortnite Reward: Octane RL Backbling and style variant

Logging into Fortnite once after completing all the quests will be enough to claim the Fortnite rewards. Any unclaimed rewards inside Fortnite will be automatically claimed after Oct. 12.