How to evolve Eevee into all of its Eeveelutions with event-exclusive moves during Pokémon Go’s August Community Day

With the return of Eevee as the featured Pokémon in August’s Pokémon Go Community Day, Niantic has found a unique way to give fans an extended event that celebrates all of the Eeveelutions.

As part of that expansion, the newest Community Day will run for two days instead of the usual one. On Aug. 14 and 15, players can encounter Eevee and the multiple bonuses running throughout the entire weekend.

One of the biggest perks for the event is each of Eevee’s evolutions learning a new, event-exclusive move when they are evolved between Aug. 13 and Aug. 16. Here are all of the options that you can unlock, including Eevee itself.

Eevee: Last Resort

Vaporeon: Scald

Jolteon: Zap Cannon

Flareon: Superpower

Espeon: Shadow Ball

Umbreon: Psychic

Leafeon: Bullet Seed

Glaceon: Water Pulse

Sylveon: Psyshock

All eight Eeveelutions, and Eevee itself, can be obtained by completing parts of the What You Choose to Be event-exclusive Special Research. This includes Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon.

If you don’t want to pay for the $1 Community Day ticket, however, you can still get all of the Eeveelutions easily because of a few changes Niantic has made.

For Sylveon, players will only need to earn seven Buddy Hearts walking with an Eevee instead of 70 to unlock its evolution requirements. This is by far the biggest change, and anyone who wants to get some competitive ready Fairy-types should take advantage of it.

By completing the generally available event Timed Research, players can also obtain a Mossy Lure Module and Glacial Lure Module, which are used to unlock the ability to evolve Eevee into Leafeon and Glaceon, respectively.

The remaining Eeveelutions will still be accessible through their usual means, and you will have plenty of Eevee to evolve throughout the weekend.