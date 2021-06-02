How to download Wild Rift’s patch 2.3 update

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.3 was released today. Players around the world can update the game to enjoy the new features, which include two new champions, changes to runes, close friends feature, and more.

The new champions are League’s deadly assassins, Riven and Irelia. They will be released tomorrow along with the Broken Blades event, where players will be able to unlock either champion for free.

How to download Wild Rift’s patch 2.3 on Android?

To hop on to the new update on your Android device, follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store.

Click on the Menu option in the top left of the screen.

From the menu, select the My Apps and Games option.

In the new screen that appears, you will be able to see all the updates available for different applications on your device.

Click on the update button next to Wild Rift.

The update has been released globally. If you aren’t able to see it, try clearing the Play Store’s cache or restart your phone.

How to download Wild Rift’s patch 2.3 on iOS?

Apple users can follow these steps to update the game:

Open the App Store.

Tap on the Updates option.

Click on the Update button next to Wild Rift.

If you aren’t able to see the update option, clear the App Store’s cache or restart your phone.