Here are the notes and updates for Wild Rift Patch 2.3

There are plenty of changes to champions.

Wild Rift Patch 2.3 is now live and with it has come massive changes to runes, nerfs to some of the top lanes’ most dominant picks, and a bunch of buffs to champions and AD items.

Some of the highlights of this update are the introduction of two new champions and the Broken Blades event to match. During this event, players will have the opportunity to earn themselves Wild Rift newcomers Riven and Irrelia by completing missions.

In patch 2.3, top lane bruisers Garen and Darius receive nerfs alongside Gragas, Ziggs, and Diana. Alongside this, Some of the Wild Rift’s newer champions are receiving buffs including Kha’Zix, Pantheon, Rakan, Renekton, and some older champions.

Here are all the changes and everything you can expect during Wild Rift Patch 2.3.

New Champions

Riven, The Exile

Image via Riot Games

In just one day, Riven will be making her entry into Wild Rift giving players another strong pick to spice up the top lane. For those familiar with the champion from League of Legends, her kit in Wild Rift is almost identical with the obvious changes to suit the smaller size of the Rift.

Irelia, The Blade Dancer

Image via Riot Games

Alongside Riven in the Broken Blades event, players can earn Irelia. Similar to Riven, her addition to Wild Rift will be sure to change the top lane forever, giving more opportunity to counter pick and a diverse range of matchups during the ranked season. The biggest change in Irelia’s kit from League of Legends is how her Bladesurge ability functions. With the controls on Wild Rift, tapping the ability will prioritize champions, and aiming the ability will prioritize marks and low health targets.

Both Irelia and Riven will become available on June 3.

Events

Image via Riot Games

Broken Blades

Starting tomorrow the Broken Blades event will go live giving players a whole bunch of new challenges to complete and rewards to earn. For those who want to score themselves a new champion for free, you can earn either Riven or Irelia by completing the missions throughout this event.

New Features

Close Friends

This update has brought in some new features and the return of fan favorites. The most notable of these is the addition of the Close Friends feature. This new system allows players to mark members of their friend’s list as one of four select titles, separating them and allowing them to participate in challenges alongside the player. The full details of this feature can be found here.

Friend Subscriptions

Friend Subscriptions will allow you to subscribe to up to three friends so that you are notified when they perform activities in-game such as logging in or finishing a match.

All Random All Mid

The hugely popular ARAM mode will be returning for a limited time during Patch 2.3 thanks to the positive support from players and their feedback. Make sure you take advantage of this while you can as it will only remain available from today until the end of June.

Champ Select

Players can now switch up their draft order in ranked modes champion select. This will accommodate those looking for comfort picks or counter-picking their opponents.

Network Tools

You can now check out your connection strength before entering the game thanks to an icon in the top right corner of the home screen. You can now also run a diagnostic test on your previous game to discover if there were any network issues at play.

4G/ WiFi

Riot has enabled 4G/WiFi support so that players can get the best connection strength possible, but be wary because when on 4G you will use your mobile phone’s data.

Runes

As was previewed last week, Patch 2.3 will introduce a completely revamped Rune system focused on giving players the ability to make more meaningful decisions prior to games. You can check out a full rundown of this here.

New Skins

Image via Riot Games

Order of the Lotus Irelia

Arcade Riven

Arcade Kai’Sa

Arcade Sona

Battle Boss Ziggs

New accessories

These accessories will be released throughout Patch 2.3 and can be earned in several different ways.

Baubles: Sharp and Deadly, You’ve Been Exiled, Button Masher, Snax Break, Squishable Fluff

Icons: Maidens of the Blade, Fury of the Blade

Recalls: Toppling Tufts

Champion Changes

Akali

Image via Riot Games

The team at Riot has discovered that Akali, while strong early in the game, her difficulty to play can see her fall off later. To remedy this, Akali’s base health points have been lowered but her Five-Point Strike damage has been drastically increased.

Base Stats

Base HP: 650 to 570

HP per Level: 115 to 125

Total HP at level 15: 2260 to 2320

Armor: 35 to 30

Five-Point Strike

Energy: 95/90/85/80 to 130/110/90/70

Twilight Shroud

Restores 80 Energy

Increases Total Energy by 80 when shroud is active

Shuriken Flip

Shuriken base damage: 40/80/120/160 to 30/60/90/120

Shuriken AD ratio: 0.35 to 0.25

Shuriken AP ratio: 0.5 to 0.3

Dash base damage: 40/80/120/160 to 70/120/170/220

Dash AD ratio: 0.35 to 0.5

Dash AP ratio: 0.5 to 0.8

Perfect Execution

First Cast: Physical damage to Magic damage

[NEW] First Cast AP ratio: 0.3

Second Cast AP ratio: 0.5 to 0.4

Max AP ratio: 1.5 to 1.2

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

There have been two minor changes to Blitzcrank in this patch to boost up his speed by lowing cooldowns.

Mana Barrier

Cooldown: 80s to 50s

Overdrive

Cooldown: 15s to 12s

Camile

Image via Riot Games

Again, the team has realized Camile is a difficult champion to play in Wild Rift and so has made it slightly easier by making her Hookshot ability target walls.

Hookshot

Tap cast now detects terrain in front of Camille and fires towards it

Tap cast will not cast if there is no terrain in front of Camille

Darius

Image via Riot Games

Darius received a hefty nerf of the damage he deals when Noxian Might is fully stacked.

Noxian Might

Attack Damage gained at Full Stacks: 29/43/57/71/85/99/113/127/141/155/169/183/197/211/225 to 22/30/38/46/58/70/82/94/112/130/148/166/186/206/226

Diana

Image via Riot Games

After being buffed in recent updates, Riot are toning down Diana slightly so that she can’t snowball as easily.

Base Stats

Health: 610 to 570

Moonsilver Blade

AP ratio: 0.6 to 0.5

Moonfall

Minimum Base Damage: 175/225/275 to 150/200/250

Maximum Base Damage: 350/450/550 to 300/400/500

Fizz

Image via Riot Games

Fizz is receiving a buff so that the champion can become a more viable pick in the Jungle instead of residing simply in the mid-lane.

Seastone Trident

Passive Damage Over Time now deals 200% damage to neutral monsters

Playful / Trickster

Mana: 95/100/105/110 to 85/90/95/100

Cooldown: 16/14/12/10s to 15.5/13.5/11.5/9.5s

Base Damage: 70/140/210/280 to 85/150/215/280

Garen

Image via Riot Games

For those who stomp through there opponents with brute force these latest changes to Garen will make that slightly difficult as his durability and cooldowns take a nerf.

Base Stats

Health Growth: 135 to 125

Armor Growth: 6.4 → 5.8

Demacian Justice

Cooldown: 65/60/55s → 80/70/60s

Gragas

Image via Riot Games

Gragas also received a nerf to both his base damage reduction and target’s maximum HP damage.

Base Damage Reduction: 10/13/16/19% to 8/11/14/17%

Target’s Maximum HP Damage: 8% to 7%

Kennen

Image via Riot Games

Kennen is receiving a buff in this latest patch which should encourage the Yordle to get some extra play.

Thundering Shuriken

Base Damage: 65/120/175/230 → 75/130/185/240

Electrical Surge

Cooldown: 15/12/9/6s → 12/10/8/6s

Kha’Zix

Image via Riot Games

Kha’Zix’s Unseen Threat passive ability has been modified to suit the faster paced gameplay of Wild Rift.

Unseen Threat

Isolation Radius: 400 to 300

Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

Pantheon’s ultimate ability Grand Starfall is getting a buff to be more like its PC counterpart.

Grand Starfall

Armor Penetration: 10/15/20%

Rakan

Image via Riot Games

After realizing that Rakan is being outperformed by other champions in his role, Riot have implemented multiple changes to encourage more play.

Base Stats

Base Magic Resistance: 30 to 34

Magic Resistance per Level: 0.8 to 1.2

Total MR at Level 15: 41.2 to 50.8

Fey Feathers

Shield Cooldown Reduced at Level 15: 17.6 to 14.8s

40/38.4/36.8/35.2/33.6/32/30.4/28.8/27.2/25.6/24/22.4/20.8/19.2/17.6s to 40/38.2/36.4/34.6/32.8/31/29.4/27.4/25.6/23.8/22/20.2/18.4/16.6/14.8s

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

Rammus has seen changes to increase the pace of his early jungle clear, while reducing his scaling.

Base Stats

Base Armor per Level: 5.1 to 4.7

Armor at Level 15: 117 to 111

Defensive Ball Curl

Spiked Shell base damage: 5/10/15/20 to 8/10/12/14

Renekton

Image via Riot Games

One of Wild Rift’s latest additions, Renekton gets some buffs to both his damage and healing in this patch.

Base Stats

Base AD: 64 to 70

Cull the Meek

On-Hit Heal: 4/6/8/10 to 6/9/12/15

Base Damage: 60/110/160/210 to 70/120/170/220

Bonus AD ratio: 80% to 90%

Enhanced Base Damage: 90/165/240/315 to 105/180/255/330

Enhanced Bonus AD ratio: 120% to 135%

Twisted Fate

Image via Riot Games

Riot have made some changes to Twisted Fate to give the champion a boost in the late game.

Stacked Deck

Passive Attack Speed: 15/20/25/30%

Active Bonus Attack Speed: 55/70/85/100% to 40/50/60/70%

Wukong

Image via Riot Games

Wukong is another champion receiving a variety of buffs in this latest patch.

Golden Staff

Cooldown: 8/7/6/5s to 8/7.5/7/6.5s

[NEW] Now heals for 10% Bonus HP

Attacks from Wukong and his clone now reduce Golden Staff’s cooldown by 0.5 seconds

Warrior Trickster

Cooldown: 16/14/12/10s to 18/17/16/15s

Xin Zhao

Image via Riot Games

Xin Zhao has had major updates to his kit in this patch which are intended to help match the champion with his more modern counterparts.

Base Stats

Base AD: 64 to 58

Determination

Base Heal Amount: 9.6 to 60 to 6.8 to 6.0

Three Talon Strike

Base Damage: 25/30/35/40 → 20/25/30/35

Wind Becomes Lightning

Sweep and Strike now hit slightly behind Xin Zhao

Strike Range: 6 to 8

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9s to 12/10.5/9/7.5s

Second hit AD ratio: 0.8 to 0.7

Strike now Challenges Champions/Monsters and provides vision of the target for 3s

If multiple targets are hit, the furthest from Xin Zhao is the one that is challenged

Minion damage reduced by 50%

Audacious Charge

Cast Range on Challenged Targets: 5.5 to 8.5

AP ratio: 60% to 80%

Crescent Guard

Damage: 75/175/275 to 75/150/225

AP ratio: 80% AP

Duration: 3s to 5s

[REMOVED] Basic attacks and spells extend Crescent Guard’s duration

Ziggs

The final champion receiving changes in this update is Ziggs.

Base Stats

Passive Damage to Structures: 200% to 150%

Item Changes

Black Cleaver

Attack Damage: 30 to 35

Armor Reduction per stack: 4% to 5%

Max stacks: 6 to 5

Total armor reduction: 24% to 25%

Dead Man’s Plate

Health: 300 to 225

Duskblade of Draktharr

Attack Damage: 50 to 55

Maw of Malmortius

Price: 3200G to 3000G

Magic Resist: 35 to 45

Trinity Force