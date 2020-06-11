How to download Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 7 update

The update added a lot of features to the game.

Activision released the season seven update for Call of Duty: Mobile today. The latest season of the game is called “Radioactive Agent.”

The update is now live for players around the globe. The update’s size is around 2.1 GB for both Android and iOS users.

Related: Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 7 begins

To download the update, Android players must follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store. Click on the three lines on the top left of the store. From the drop-down menu, select “My Apps and Games.” In the new window that appears, click on the update button next to Call of Duty: Mobile.

IOS users can update the game by following these steps:

Open the App Store. Click on the “updates” button. Click on update next to Call of Duty: Mobile.

Android and iOS users can also search for the game on their respective app stores and update the title from its page.

The season seven update was initially scheduled to be released at the beginning of June. It was postponed in solidarity with the protests following the murder of George Floyd, however.

The season seven update has brought a ton of interesting features to Call of Duty: Mobile. This includes new maps, modes, soldiers, weapons, and more. A new battle pass will also be coming to the game on June 12.