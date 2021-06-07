How to complete Pokémon Go’s A Very Slow Discovery Collection Challenge

You won't find it too hard to go with the slow flow.

Even with a name like “A Very Slow Discovery,” this Pokémon Go event isn’t getting off to a slow start with its content, with event-exclusive Timed Research, a new Collection Challenge, and multiple Pokémon making their first appearance.

From June 8 to 13, Galarian Slowpoke, Mega Slowbro, and Galarian Slowbro will be making their Pokémon Go debut.

As always, the Collection Challenge works a bit differently than Field or Special Research tasks. All you need to do is capture certain Pokémon to complete them and get the various rewards. But in this case, you’ll basically only be dealing with various versions of Slowpoke and its evolutions.

During the event, which runs from June 8 to 13, you can get 3,000 bonus XP, 30 Ultra Balls, and an event-exclusive Slowpoke Forever Shirt avatar item just by completing the Collection Challenge. And here’s how you can complete all of the objectives.

Catch a Slowpoke

Evolve a Slowpoke into Slowbro

Evolve a Slowpoke into Slowking

Catch a Galarian Slowpoke

Catching a Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will be simple enough since both are spawning in the wild or appearing in raids during the event.

To evolve a Slowpoke into Slowbro, you simply need 50 Slowpoke Candy. Slowking will require a King’s Rock and 50 Candy but you can obtain the item by completing some of the event-exclusive research for A Very Slow Discovery.