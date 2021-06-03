All event-exclusive research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s A Very Slow Discovery event

Finish all the tasks at your own pace.

The upcoming A Very Slow Discovery event in Pokémon Go is going to get off to anything but a slow start, with event-exclusive Timed Research, a new Collection Challenge, and multiple Pokémon making their first appearance.

From June 8 to 13, Galarian Slowpoke, Mega Slowbro, and Galarian Slowbro will be making their Pokémon Go debut, with the event being themed around slow Pokémon.

You can catch Galarian Slowpoke and evolve it into Galarian Slowbro by catching 30 Poison-type Pokémon. Mega Slowbro will also be joining the Mega Raid rotation for the first time, with exclusive Field Research running during the event to give players more Slowbro Mega Energy.

With a ton of rewards and bonuses on the line, here are all the research tasks you can complete during the A Very Slow Discovery event.

Event-exclusive research

A Very Slow Discovery page one

Tasks TBA on June 8

Total rewards: Slowpoke Forever shirt, 30 Ultra Balls, and 3,000 XP

There is also an event-exclusive free box in the shop with 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, and a King’s Rock inside will be available too.