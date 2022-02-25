How to complete all Pokémon Go Tour: Johto habitat rotation Collection Challenges

Everything you need to know, all in one place.

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto is going to give players a chance to journey through the second generation of Pokémon in a new, hybrid way. And just like in previous big events, Niantic has brought back habitats to provide a rotating schedule of increased encounters.

Regardless of whether you go with the Gold or Silver path, from 9am to 6pm local time on Feb. 26, players will quickly travel from New Bark Town all the way to the summit of Mt. Silver, completing different Collection Challenges along the way.

Each habitat will focus on a different selection of Pokémon, having them spawn more frequently in the overworld to coincide with a schedule of rotating one-hour blocks. Every habitat will rotate through twice during the event.

If you plan on trying to complete all of the Collection Challenges, here are the specifics you need to know about each habitat and the challenges you will face.

New Bark Town Collection Challenge

Catch a Chikorita

Catch a Cyndaquil

Catch a Totodile

Catch a Sentret

Catch a Hoothoot

Catch a Hoppip

Catch an Eevee

Catch a Poliwhirl

Total Rewards: One Incense, Politoed encounter, and 15 Great Balls

Violet City habitat

Catch a Togetic

Catch a Natu

Catch a Mareep

Catch a Yanma

Catch a Wooper

Catch a Murkrow

Catch a Golbat

Catch a Slowpoke

Total Rewards: One Incense, Togetic encounter, and 15 Great Balls

National Park habitat

Catch a Chinchou

Catch a Sudowoodo

Catch a Sunkern

Catch a Girafarig

Catch a Pineco

Catch a Shuckle

Catch a Scyther

Catch a Gloom

Total Rewards: One Incense, TBD encounter, and 15 Great Balls

Goldenrod City habitat

Catch a Marill

Catch a Wooper

Catch a Wobbuffet

Catch a Snubbull

Catch a Remoraid

Catch a Miltank

Catch a Porygon

Catch a Chansey

Total Rewards: One Incense, TBD encounter, and 15 Great Balls

Mt. Silver habitat

Catch a Misdreavus

Catch a Sneasel

Catch a Slugma

Catch a Swinub

Catch a Houndour

Catch a Larvitar

Catch a Onix

Catch a Seadra

Total Rewards: One Incense, TBD encounter, and 15 Great Balls