How to complete all Pokémon Go Tour: Johto habitat rotation Collection Challenges

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto is going to give players a chance to journey through the second generation of Pokémon in a new, hybrid way. And just like in previous big events, Niantic has brought back habitats to provide a rotating schedule of increased encounters.
Regardless of whether you go with the Gold or Silver path, from 9am to 6pm local time on Feb. 26, players will quickly travel from New Bark Town all the way to the summit of Mt. Silver, completing different Collection Challenges along the way.
Each habitat will focus on a different selection of Pokémon, having them spawn more frequently in the overworld to coincide with a schedule of rotating one-hour blocks. Every habitat will rotate through twice during the event.
If you plan on trying to complete all of the Collection Challenges, here are the specifics you need to know about each habitat and the challenges you will face.
New Bark Town Collection Challenge
- Catch a Chikorita
- Catch a Cyndaquil
- Catch a Totodile
- Catch a Sentret
- Catch a Hoothoot
- Catch a Hoppip
- Catch an Eevee
- Catch a Poliwhirl
Total Rewards: One Incense, Politoed encounter, and 15 Great Balls
Violet City habitat
- Catch a Togetic
- Catch a Natu
- Catch a Mareep
- Catch a Yanma
- Catch a Wooper
- Catch a Murkrow
- Catch a Golbat
- Catch a Slowpoke
Total Rewards: One Incense, Togetic encounter, and 15 Great Balls
National Park habitat
- Catch a Chinchou
- Catch a Sudowoodo
- Catch a Sunkern
- Catch a Girafarig
- Catch a Pineco
- Catch a Shuckle
- Catch a Scyther
- Catch a Gloom
Total Rewards: One Incense, TBD encounter, and 15 Great Balls
Goldenrod City habitat
- Catch a Marill
- Catch a Wooper
- Catch a Wobbuffet
- Catch a Snubbull
- Catch a Remoraid
- Catch a Miltank
- Catch a Porygon
- Catch a Chansey
Total Rewards: One Incense, TBD encounter, and 15 Great Balls
Mt. Silver habitat
- Catch a Misdreavus
- Catch a Sneasel
- Catch a Slugma
- Catch a Swinub
- Catch a Houndour
- Catch a Larvitar
- Catch a Onix
- Catch a Seadra
Total Rewards: One Incense, TBD encounter, and 15 Great Balls