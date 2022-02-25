Full Pokémon Go Tour: Johto habitat rotation schedule

There is a lot to keep track of here.

Niantic loves its rotating habitat content, which means players participating in Pokémon Go Tour: Johto can expect to see encounters, challenges, and more based on several locations from the Johto region.

Unlike previous events that had a general theme, Go Tour: Johto seems to have jumped around several of the early locations from Pokémon Gold and Silver and then skipped directly to the very end of the games.

From 9am to 6pm local time on Feb. 26, players will go through a rotating schedule of locations, ranging from New Bark Town to Mt. Silver. In total, there are five habitats, with each bringing its own increased spawns and a Collection Challenge to complete themed around those locations from the original games.

If you plan on trying to complete all of the Collection Challenges, here are all the details you need to know for when each habitat will be active and what you can expect to see in each one-hour block.

New Bark Town habitat

Every journey has a starting location, and for Johto, everything comes back to New Bark Town.

Even without Professor Elm here to guide you, players can still encounter all of the Johto starters, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile, along with many of the Pokémon you would see early when beginning to travel through the second generation.

This habitat will run at 9am and again at 2pm local time.

Violet City habitat

The first challenge always comes where the first Gym would be, meaning Violet City is where players will be traveling next once they leave New Bark Town behind (sorry, Cherrygrove).

Flying-types are the name of the game in Violet City, with Crobat, Xatu, Murkrow, and Togetic making an appearance. Slowking, Wooper, Yanma, and Mareep can also be found during this section of the event, which points to this also representing Azalea Town and its surrounding areas since Niantic have skipped the second Gym’s location.

This habitat will run at 10am and again at 3pm local time.

National Park habitat

Let the calming music roll as you travel through the National Park before making a detour back to Goldenrod City for the next habitat rotation.

While roaming the park, players will encounter Scyther, Pineco, Sunkern, Shuckle, and more, giving players some semblance of the Bug Catching Contest even if some prominent catches are missing from the list. Sudowoodo, Girafarig, and Chinchou will also be popping up.

This habitat will run at 11am and again at 4pm local time.

Goldenrod City habitat

For some reason, players will need to turn around from the National Park and head back to Johto’s largest city, but at least they will be able to encounter some interesting Normal-type Pokémon—and Wobbuffet!

Miltank was an obvious inclusion here, but players will also encounter Aipom, Snubbull, and Porygon. Marill, Remoraid, and Chansey are going to be appearing, but it seems a bit odd that baby Pokémon like Elekid and Magby aren’t included since the Daycare is located just outside of Goldenrod.

This habitat will run at 12pm and again at 5pm local time.

Mt. Silver habitat

In another odd move, Niantic decided to skip all the way to the very end of the Johto games with very little leadup. But the rare encounters featured in Mt. Silver make up for that lack of continuity.

Larviatar, Swinub, Sneasel, Houndour, Seadra, and others will be spawning more frequently here, giving players plenty of resources to train up some powerful Pokémon like Tyranitar and Houndoom. And in retrospect, it is hard to end a Johto event without reaching the summit of Mt. Silver, with or without Red being present.

This habitat will run at 1pm and again at 6pm local time.