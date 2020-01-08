How to become a PUBG Mobile beta tester

PUBG Mobile is looking for beta testers to check out new features in the game before anyone else. Selected beta testers will get access to beta versions of upcoming updates to inspect them for any bugs and offer feedback to Tencent.

To register for the PUBG Mobile beta testing, players have to fill a form which can be found here. The form contains 15 questions that fans must answer to register for beta testing. Selected users will then get the chance to get a hold of the beta before its actual release.

The questions start with the registrars’ age followed by his account level. Players are also required to fill out their user IDs and usernames. The user ID can be found in the menu tab of the data window in PUBG Mobile.

Players will then be asked to fill out what their highest rank in PUBG Mobile is in the last three seasons, and also enter what season they first started playing the game. Hours spent playing PUBG Mobile in a week along with whether a player logged into the game in the past seven days are the next questions in the form.

Registrars will also be asked the reason as to why they want to register for the beta. The final questions of the form include the login method and device platform for playing the game and the email address of the registrar so that Tencent can reach out to them if they are selected for beta testing.