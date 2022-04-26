Here is the playoffs bracket for the Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS) Finals 2022

Eight teams remain, but only four will make it to the Global Championship Icons.

The playoffs bracket in the League of Legends: Wild Rift Champions Southeast Asia (WCS) Finals 2022 has been locked in. After an intense three days of the play-ins, the top two teams have advanced to the playoffs, where they will be met by the six regional champions of the WCS.

The playoffs feature a double-elimination bracket. All matches will be best-of-fives, except for the lower bracket finals and the grand finals, which will be a best-of-seven series. Fans can tune into the playoffs on the Wild Rift esports YouTube and Twitch channels. The bracket is as follows.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The eight teams in the WCS were divided into two pools to form the bracket. Pool one consisted of Flash Wolves, RRQ, Buriram United Esports, and Team Flash. Pool two, on the other hand, had SEM9, Persis Esports, Cerberus Esports, and Fennel Adversity. One team from each pool were drawn against the other.

Besides the title of Southeast Asian champions, four spots to the Global Championship Icons are up for grabs in the WCS Finals. Icons will be the first world championship for Wild Rift and will happen in Madrid from June 14 to July 9.

The play-ins of the WCS featured five teams competing in a single-round robin. With Cerberus and Fennel advancing to the playoffs, ONE Team, EVOS Esports, and Smash Logic Gaming have been knocked out of the WCS Finals 2022.