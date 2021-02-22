Here are the teams invited to compete in the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series: Preseason event

The first esports tournament for League of Legends: Wild Rift in Southeast Asia will kick off later this month. The Wild Rift SEA Icon Series: Preseason will serve as the foundation for a longer summer season.
Teams have been directly invited to compete in this competition. It will be played separately in Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, The Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore. The summer season, however, will feature an open-for-all format. Details about it will be revealed later.
Here are the teams that were invited to the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series: Preseason.
Vietnam
The tournament will take place from Feb. 26 to 28 with eight teams competing.
- Burst The Sky
- Cerberus Esports
- Divine Esports
- RSG
- Saigon Phantom
- SBTC Esports
- Team Flash
- VGaming
Malaysia
It will happen on March 6 and 7 with eight teams competing.
- Berjaya Dragons
- Geek Fam
- Lunatix
- M8HEXA
- RTZ MADZ
- Suhaz Esports
- TODAK
- Wulf Esports
Taiwan
The event will be played by eight teams from March 11 to 14.
- AHQ E-SPORTS CLUB
- Flash Wolves
- K7 Esports
- Ka4 Gaming
- MAD Team
- ONE Team
- TXO
- TBD
Thailand
The competition will take place on March 13 and 14 and will feature eight teams.
- Buriram United
- Clutch Gamers
- EVOS Esports
- INVATE Esports
- King of Gamers Club
- MiTH Esports
- Soul of Soy
- TBD
The Philippines
This part of the tournament will happen on March 20 and 21 with eight teams competing.
- Bren Esports
- Execration
- Liyab Esports
- Nexplay Esports
- RRQ
- SMART Omega
- Sunsparks
- Team Secret
Indonesia
It will happen from March 19 to 21 with eight teams competing.
- Aerowolf Pro Team
- Alter Ego
- Bigetron Esports
- BOOM Esports
- Monochrome Esports
- MORPH Team
- Onic
- Victory Team Esports
Singapore
This part of the event will feature four teams competing from March 26 to 28.
- The Alliance
- Big Dirty Golems
- Impunity Esports
- Team Sequence
