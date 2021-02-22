Here are the teams invited to compete in the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series: Preseason event

Riot has invited 52 teams across seven regions for the competition.

The first esports tournament for League of Legends: Wild Rift in Southeast Asia will kick off later this month. The Wild Rift SEA Icon Series: Preseason will serve as the foundation for a longer summer season.

Teams have been directly invited to compete in this competition. It will be played separately in Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, The Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore. The summer season, however, will feature an open-for-all format. Details about it will be revealed later.

Here are the teams that were invited to the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series: Preseason.

Vietnam

The tournament will take place from Feb. 26 to 28 with eight teams competing.

Burst The Sky

Cerberus Esports

Divine Esports

RSG

Saigon Phantom

SBTC Esports

Team Flash

VGaming

Malaysia

It will happen on March 6 and 7 with eight teams competing.

Berjaya Dragons

Geek Fam

Lunatix

M8HEXA

RTZ MADZ

Suhaz Esports

TODAK

Wulf Esports

Taiwan

The event will be played by eight teams from March 11 to 14.

AHQ E-SPORTS CLUB

Flash Wolves

K7 Esports

Ka4 Gaming

MAD Team

ONE Team

TXO

TBD

Thailand

The competition will take place on March 13 and 14 and will feature eight teams.

Buriram United

Clutch Gamers

EVOS Esports

INVATE Esports

King of Gamers Club

MiTH Esports

Soul of Soy

TBD

The Philippines

This part of the tournament will happen on March 20 and 21 with eight teams competing.

Bren Esports

Execration

Liyab Esports

Nexplay Esports

RRQ

SMART Omega

Sunsparks

Team Secret

Indonesia

It will happen from March 19 to 21 with eight teams competing.

Aerowolf Pro Team

Alter Ego

Bigetron Esports

BOOM Esports

Monochrome Esports

MORPH Team

Onic

Victory Team Esports

Singapore

This part of the event will feature four teams competing from March 26 to 28.

The Alliance

Big Dirty Golems

Impunity Esports

Team Sequence

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.